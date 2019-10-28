Dragons pick up first win of season on rainy Homecoming

Friday night, the Clinton Dragons celebrated Homecoming by notching their first win of the season, downing the Campbell County Cougars, 12-7, in a rain-soaked affair.

Conner Moody scored both Clinton touchdowns, the first on an 8-yard run in the first half that made it 7-6 after the rain caused problems on the extra point attempt, and the second on a 14-yard pass from Trace Thackerson in the fourth quarter to give the Dragons a lead they would never relinquish.

Devlin Dukes scored Campbell County’s only touchdown on a 61-yard first quarter bomb from quarterback Hunter White.

Despite the close score, Clinton dominated many of the statistical categories, including outgaining the Cougars 243-175, and collecting 17 first downs to the Cougars’ nine. The Dragon defense forced Campbell County into three turnovers, while the Clinton offense did not turn the ball over once.

Moody ended the game with 51 yards rushing on nine carries and the touchdown, while catching four balls for 40 yards and a score. Trace Thackerson played maybe his best game since taking over the starting quarterback job earlier this season, completing 8 of his 12 passes for 82 yards and the scoring pass to Moody.

Next up for the 1-8 Dragons is Senior Night on Friday, November 1st, when they take on the Karns beavers here on WYSH and WQLA.

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

Campbell County 7-0-0-0— 7

Clinton 0-6-0-6—12

Scoring

Campbell County—Devlin Dukes 61 pass from Hunter White (Thomas Johnson kick), 5:02, 1st

Clinton—Connor Moody 8 run (kick failed), 7:26, 2nd

Clinton—Moody 14 pass from Trace Thackerson (run failed), 11:25, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 17, Campbell County 9

Rushes-yards: Clinton 38-138, Campbell County 21-56

Passing yards: Clinton 105, Campbell County 119

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 10-15-0, Campbell County 10-23-2

Total plays-yards: Clinton 53-243, Campbell County 44-175

Punts-avg: Clinton 3-30.7, Campbell County 3-30.3

Return yardage: Clinton 49, Campbell County 30

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 0-0, Campbell County 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 9-90, Campbell County 11-110

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-0, Campbell County 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 27:04, Campbell County 20:56

Time of game: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Moody 9-51 (TD), Evan Winchester 5-29, Thackerson 9-29, Eli Deshomme 5-26, Josh Graham 2-9, Xander Allen 1-2, Blake Cooper 6-2, Team 1-minus 10; Campbell County: Daymon Seiber 16-64, White 4-2, Dukes 1-minus 10

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)…Clinton: Thackerson 8-12-0 82 (TD), Winchester 2-3-0 23; Campbell County: White 10-23-2 119 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Moody 4-40 (TD), Winchester 3-40, Edwin Resendiz 1-18, Deshomme 1-6, Allen 1-1; Campbell County: Dukes 4-88 (TD), Mason Shanks 2-11, Gavin Newman 2-9, Seiber 1-11, Makyle Shepard 1-0

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Bryce Collins 3-92-30.7; Campbell County: Shanks 3-91-30.3

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Winchester 1-24, J. Graham 1-14; Campbell County: Dukes 1-14, Michael Brown 1-10

Punt returns – yards…Clinton: Winchester 1-3; Campbell County: Aaron Ellison 1-6

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Resendiz 1-8, J. Graham 1-0; Campbell County: none

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: Team; Campbell County: none

Sacks – yards…(none for either team)