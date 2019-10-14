Home / Featured / Dragons fall to Falcons in return to Clinton

Dragons fall to Falcons in return to Clinton

Jim Harris 1 min ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

The Clinton Dragons fell to 0-8 heading into their bye week, as the Fulton Falcons picked up their first win of the season, 36-13, Friday in Clinton.

Playing in front of the home fans for the first time since August 30th, the Dragons turned the ball over three times and had no answer for the overall team speed of the Falcons.

Trace Thackerson did throw a pair of touchdown passes, one to Evan Winchester in the first half and one to Edwin Resindez in the second half.

Box score courtesy Dan McWilliams

Fulton     13-0-13-10—36

Clinton      0-7- 0-  6—13     

Scoring 

Fulton—Mac McCovery 58 run (pass failed), 11:00, 1st

Fulton—McCovery 11 run (Joseph Mojica kick), 2:37, 1st

Clinton—Evan Winchester 18 pass from Trace Thackerson (Noah Grumbach kick), 0:00, 2nd

Fulton—Tommy Sweat 19 run (Mojica kick), 3:34, 3rd

Fulton—Keenan Vaughn 1 pass from Sweat (pass failed), 3:10, 3rd

Fulton—FG Mojica 26, 9:40, 4th

Fulton—Adrian Roberson 16 pass from Sweat (Mojica kick), 3:02, 4th

Clinton—Edwin Resendiz 34 pass from Thackerson (pass failed), 2:30, 4th

Team stats 

First downs: Clinton 15, Fulton 12

Rushes-yards: Clinton 34-99, Fulton 27-197

Passing yards: Clinton 182, Fulton 93

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 11-19-1, Fulton 11-20-0

Total plays-yards: Clinton 53-281, Fulton 47-290

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-29.2, Fulton 6-36.3

Return yardage: Clinton 87, Fulton 96

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-11, Fulton 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 7-66, Fulton 10-105

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 5-2, Fulton 1-0

Time of possession: Clinton 27:00, Fulton 21:00 

Time of game: 2 hours, 29 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards 

Clinton: Xander Allen 12-65, Winchester 4-16, Eli Deshomme 5-13, Josh Graham 3-11, Connor Moody 4-5, Thackerson 5-0, Team 1-minus 11; Fulton: McCovery 11-99 (2 TDs), Sweat 6-58 (TD), Alex Bodio 2-24, Indae Walton 2-10, Marcellus Jackson 1-6, Raysean Jackson 1-4, Jayden Jenkins 1-2, Daviyon Minnefee 2-0, Joshua Jones 1-minus 6

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Thackerson 11-17-1 182 (2 TDs), Winchester 0-1-0 0, Team 0-1-0 0; Fulton: Sweat 11-20-0 93 (2 TDs)

Receptions – yards 

Clinton: Resendiz 4-45 (TD), Moody 3-84, Winchester 3-41 (TD), J. Graham 1-12; Fulton: Jeffrey Riddle 4-20, Roberson 2-53 (TD), M. Jackson 2-8, Jenkins 1-8, McCovery 1-3, Vaughn 1-1 (TD)

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Nick Graham 6-175-29.2; Fulton: Mojica 6-218-36.3

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Andy King 1-25, Resendiz 1-21, Allen 1-15, Winchester 1-14, J. Graham 1-7, Wyatt Russell 1-5; Fulton: Jones 1-26

Punt returns – yards 

Clinton: none; Fulton: M. Jackson 3-45, Jones 1-18 

Interceptions – yards returned 

Clinton: none; Fulton: Sweat 1-0 

Fumbles – yards returned 

Clinton: none; Fulton: James Coleman 1-7 

Fumble recoveries 

Clinton: none; Fulton: Walton, Coleman 

Sacks – yards 

Clinton: none; Fulton: Vaughn 2-11

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State announces CDBG grant awards

(TNECD press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.