Dragons fall to Falcons in return to Clinton

The Clinton Dragons fell to 0-8 heading into their bye week, as the Fulton Falcons picked up their first win of the season, 36-13, Friday in Clinton.
Playing in front of the home fans for the first time since August 30th, the Dragons turned the ball over three times and had no answer for the overall team speed of the Falcons.
Trace Thackerson did throw a pair of touchdown passes, one to Evan Winchester in the first half and one to Edwin Resindez in the second half.
Box score courtesy Dan McWilliams
Fulton 13-0-13-10—36
Clinton 0-7- 0- 6—13
Scoring
Fulton—Mac McCovery 58 run (pass failed), 11:00, 1st
Fulton—McCovery 11 run (Joseph Mojica kick), 2:37, 1st
Clinton—Evan Winchester 18 pass from Trace Thackerson (Noah Grumbach kick), 0:00, 2nd
Fulton—Tommy Sweat 19 run (Mojica kick), 3:34, 3rd
Fulton—Keenan Vaughn 1 pass from Sweat (pass failed), 3:10, 3rd
Fulton—FG Mojica 26, 9:40, 4th
Fulton—Adrian Roberson 16 pass from Sweat (Mojica kick), 3:02, 4th
Clinton—Edwin Resendiz 34 pass from Thackerson (pass failed), 2:30, 4th
Team stats
First downs: Clinton 15, Fulton 12
Rushes-yards: Clinton 34-99, Fulton 27-197
Passing yards: Clinton 182, Fulton 93
Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 11-19-1, Fulton 11-20-0
Total plays-yards: Clinton 53-281, Fulton 47-290
Punts-avg: Clinton 6-29.2, Fulton 6-36.3
Return yardage: Clinton 87, Fulton 96
Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 2-11, Fulton 0-0
Penalties-yards: Clinton 7-66, Fulton 10-105
Fumbles-lost: Clinton 5-2, Fulton 1-0
Time of possession: Clinton 27:00, Fulton 21:00
Time of game: 2 hours, 29 minutes
Individual stats
Rushes – yards
Clinton: Xander Allen 12-65, Winchester 4-16, Eli Deshomme 5-13, Josh Graham 3-11, Connor Moody 4-5, Thackerson 5-0, Team 1-minus 11; Fulton: McCovery 11-99 (2 TDs), Sweat 6-58 (TD), Alex Bodio 2-24, Indae Walton 2-10, Marcellus Jackson 1-6, Raysean Jackson 1-4, Jayden Jenkins 1-2, Daviyon Minnefee 2-0, Joshua Jones 1-minus 6
Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)
Clinton: Thackerson 11-17-1 182 (2 TDs), Winchester 0-1-0 0, Team 0-1-0 0; Fulton: Sweat 11-20-0 93 (2 TDs)
Receptions – yards
Clinton: Resendiz 4-45 (TD), Moody 3-84, Winchester 3-41 (TD), J. Graham 1-12; Fulton: Jeffrey Riddle 4-20, Roberson 2-53 (TD), M. Jackson 2-8, Jenkins 1-8, McCovery 1-3, Vaughn 1-1 (TD)
Punting – total yards – average
Clinton: Nick Graham 6-175-29.2; Fulton: Mojica 6-218-36.3
Kickoff returns – yards
Clinton: Andy King 1-25, Resendiz 1-21, Allen 1-15, Winchester 1-14, J. Graham 1-7, Wyatt Russell 1-5; Fulton: Jones 1-26
Punt returns – yards
Clinton: none; Fulton: M. Jackson 3-45, Jones 1-18
Interceptions – yards returned
Clinton: none; Fulton: Sweat 1-0
Fumbles – yards returned
Clinton: none; Fulton: James Coleman 1-7
Fumble recoveries
Clinton: none; Fulton: Walton, Coleman
Sacks – yards
Clinton: none; Fulton: Vaughn 2-11