Dragon Wagon kicks off another busy weekend of sports

Tune in this afternoon (Thursday, October 3rd) from 4 to 6 for the Powell Brothers’ Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show, broadcasting live from Ace hardware of Clinton, located at 929 North Charles Seivers Boulevard.

This week, we will catch up with Clinton High School assistant football coach Eric Woodard, and get a Dragon History Lesson from ET Stamey, plus catch up with Dragon of the Past Brennan Jones.

Tune in this afternoon from 4 to 6 for a recap of last week’s local sports action, a look ahead to this weekend and more, on the Powell Brothers’ Dragon Wagon Sports Talk Show, or stop by and see us at Ace Hardware of Clinton!

Tomorrow night, the Clinton Dragons play the last of five straight games on the road when they travel to Knoxville for a showdown with the unbeaten and 7th ranked West Rebels. Coverage begins at 7 with the Eye Center Pregame Show, taking you up to the 7:30 kickoff of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football.

Saturday at 2:30 on WYSH and WQLA, tune in for the first XFinity Series Playoff elimination race of 2019, the Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200 from Dover.

Sunday at 1:30 on WYSH, WQLA and Merle FM, catch the Monster Energy Cup Series Drydene 400, Playoff race#1 in the Round of 12, live from Dover.