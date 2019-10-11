Dine & Donate this Monday

You can enjoy great food and support an important organization on Monday, October 14. That’s when several area restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, or ADFAC, for Dine & Donate.

Participating Dine & Donate restaurants are Dean’s, Gallo Loco, Hoskins, Burchfield’s, Mediterranean Delight, Razzleberry’s, The Soup Kitchen, and Subway locations in Clinton, Oak Ridge (at 1968 Oak Ridge Turnpike), Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties is an independent nonprofit agency established in 1987, and it exists to support and serve those in need by assisting them in becoming stable and self-sufficient. ADFAC provides needed services through the School Supplies Program, Household Assistance Program, and Appalachian Housing Partners. ADFAC answers more than 6,000 requests for assistance each year.