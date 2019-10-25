Home / Obituaries / Deanna Kay (Patt) Miller, age 73 of Powell

Deanna Kay (Patt) Miller, age 73 of Powell

Jim Harris Obituaries

Deanna Kay (Patt) Miller, age 73 of Powell, TN passed away at her home on October 24, 2019. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Kay worked at Container Corporation of America for a number of years and was Treasurer of CCA Federal Credit Union. She was a previous owner of Powell Florist and co-owner of Creative Design Distributors, both in Powell.
She is preceded in death by father and mother, Frank and Zelda Patt and brother, Douglas Patt.
She is survived by: husband of 44 years, Rev. George Miller; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alissa and Winfred Stone, Janice and Marvin White, all of Powell; sister, Katrinka Steele of Daytona, FL; brother and sister-in-law, Tim and Walta Patt of Powell; nephews, Andrew Patt of Powell, Aaron Lay of Port Saint Lucie, FL, Matthew Richards of Mt. Juliet, TN; and a host of other family and friends.
Special thanks to Angela Goode and Sharon Wilson for their devoted care to Kay.
The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with the Rev. Billy Wade Moore officiating. Graveside services will be on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Garden at 2pm. www.holleygamble.com

