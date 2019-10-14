Home / Obituaries / Cynthia Cox Robinette, age 60, of Ten Mile

Cynthia Cox Robinette, age 60, of Ten Mile

Obituaries

Cynthia Cox Robinette, age 60, of Ten Mile passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 peacefully at her home after a short battle with cancer. She was born in Knoxville to her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Thad S. Cox. She was educated at Webb School and graduated from Bearden High School. She attended the University of Tennessee and was a member of the Cho Omega sorority. Cindy was engaged in retail and was employed at M.S. McClellans in Knoxville. Cindy later became a realtor in real estate with Wallace and Wallace Coldwell Banker Realtors, also in Knoxville. Cindy was presented as a debutante at The Cherokee Country Club and at the following Dogwood Ball. She was an elected member of The Girls Nine O’clock Cotillion of Knoxville. In her youth she loved swimming and horseback riding. She was a member of Cherokee County Club swimming team and an early member of the Knoxville Pony Club. Cindy later taught Horseback Jumping to her students and competed successfully in many events. She continued these hobbies into late in life. She was an avid animal lover and had many dogs and horses during her lifetime.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Robinette of Ten Mile; step-sons, Alex Robinette and wife, Anna Cate of Knoxville, and Forrest Robinette of Durham, North Carolina; parents, Thad Cox Sr., and Peggy of Knoxville; brother, Thad Cox, Jr. and wife, Elizabeth of Knoxville; nephews, Matt Cox and Chris Cox of Atlanta, Georgia; Father-in-law and Mother-in-law, J.R. Robinette and Barbara; and a host of extended family and friends.

Celebration of Cindy’s life will be held 6:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston with visitation following in church fellowship hall. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

