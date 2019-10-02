Home / Community Bulletin Board / CRCTU meeting October 10th

CRCTU meeting October 10th

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 32 Views

(CRCTU press release) Tom Flanagan, a graduate student in the Cooperative Fisheries Research Unit at Tennessee Tech University, will speak Thursday, Oct. 10, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter, Trout Unlimited, on his study of “young-of-the-year” trout in the Clinch.

Sampling of trout in the Clinch began in August and will continue to October 2020, measuring length and weight of the fish and noting whether they are stocked fish or naturally reproduced. Adipose fins are clipped on all fingerling trout stocked in the Clinch, so they can be identified as hatchery fish.

Flanagan’s research will indicate whether trout are successfully spawning in the tailwater below Norris Dam; it will also assess and compare growth rates of both stocked and naturally reproducing rainbow trout in the Clinch. As Flanagan is working in cooperation with Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, TWRA biologist Jim Habera will also be at the program.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at St. Francis Episcopal Church, Norris, except when outdoor activities are scheduled. For more information, visit https://crctu.org/.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge schedules 37th Halloween party

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department will host the 37th annual Children’s Halloween Party …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.