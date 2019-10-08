CPD warns of warrant scam

The Clinton Police Department took to social media Monday with a simple message: they “will never call you to inform you about warrants for your arrest.”

Clinton Police say they have recently received reports of scam phone calls where the number that appears on the recipients’ caller ID is 865-457-3112, which is the CPD’s non-emergency number. However, once the victim answers the phone, a scammer comes on the line to inform them that there is a warrant for their arrest. The scam artist then instructs the would-be victim instructed to meet “officers” at a local address in order to pay their alleged “fines.”

As this station has reported for years now, you will never receive a phone call from the Clinton Police Department, or for that matter, any law enforcement agency in the country, informing you that there is a warrant for your arrest. As the CPD said in its social media post, “those matters are handled via paper documentation, and are typically served in person, by a uniformed officer.

Authorities also stress how important it is that you never, under any circumstances, agree to meet someone at a strange address, especially someone who calls and demands cash payment.

Warrant information may be obtained, in person, with a valid ID, at the Police Station at 125 West Broad Street.