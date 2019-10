CPD teams up with ASAP for Drug Take-Back Day

The Clinton Police Department is participating in the DEA National Drug Take-Back Day.

The event, in partnership with the Allies for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is Saturday, October 26th, from 10am to 2pm, in front of the police station at 125 W. Broad St.

Citizens are urged to bring old, expired or unused medications for safe disposal.