Coria appointed to replace retiring Marshall

In a letter dated Tuesday, October 15th, Governor Bill Lee officially appointed Ann Coria as the 7th Judicial District Public Defender.

Coria has worked in the Public Defender’s office for 21 years under Tom Marshall, who recently announced his retirement, effective immediately.

Governor Lee said the appointment was made under Tennessee Code Annotated 8-14-102.

Coria will assume the public defender’s role immediately.

She is only the second female Public Defender in the 7th Judicial District’s history.

