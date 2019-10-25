Commodity Card sign-ups begin Monday

It is that time of year for EVERYONE to sign back up on the Orange Commodity Card.

Anderson County Community Action will take applications starting on Monday, October 28th through Wednesday, November 13, on Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon

You will need to have 2019 Proof of income (Not a bank statement) and proof of address.

Community Action’s office is located at 149 North Main Street in Clinton.

For more information, please call 865-457-5500.

Commodities will be distributed on Thursday, November 21st at the National Guard Armory in Clinton from 10 am to 1 pm or they run out of food.