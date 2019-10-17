Our beloved son Cole Mikeal Partin,13, took his own life on October 9, 2019 at his home at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska.

Cole was born in Pensacola, Florida and is survived by his parents Joshua and Miranda Partin (Luper); his brothers Logan and Gavin Partin. Cole will join his Grandfather Mikeal Luper in heaven. He is survived by his grandparents Lisa and Gary Leach; Pamela Luper; Aunt and Uncles, Sabrina (Luper) and Carlos Sanchez; Christopher and Stephanie Luper; Benjamin Luper and Isaac Leach; Cousins Danny, Anthony, Emily, Aidan, Isabelle, Karissa, Jacob, Maia, Zachary and Isaac. He is survived by Great Grandparents and numerous Great Aunts and Uncles, cousins, relatives and friends who all loved Cole very much.

Cole was an amazing son, brother and friend. Cole always had a smile on his face and wanted to make everyone laugh. Cole loved 80’s movies and 90’s music. He was passionate about clothes, basketball, playing video games and making videos. Cole loved being in the kitchen experimenting with cooking and learning family recipes from his mom His favorite holiday was Thanksgiving. Cole was born 17 minutes before his twin brother Logan. He took being the older brother to heart, as the boss, protector, and prankster to Logan and Gavin. Cole and Logan were complete opposites from birth but had a bond that could only be understood by a twin. Cole looked up to and idolized his Dad. His dad was his hero and he was a carbon copy “mini me” of his Dad. Cole was a kind hearted jokester who was loving and caring. A person who was always there when needed, stuck up for the bullied and was always a friend to everyone.

A Visitation will be held on Monday October 14 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Fairbanks Funeral Home. 3704 Erickson Avenue Fairbanks, Alaska. There will be a pastor and counselor on site for anyone seeking counsel.

A memorial service will be at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Caryville, Tennessee Friday, October 18 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Cole will be laid to rest on Saturday October 19 11:00 am at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee.

Everyone is fighting a battle you know nothing about. Be Loving. Be kind. Always.

