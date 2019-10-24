Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton’s second Trick or Treat Party will be bigger, better than year one

Clinton’s second Trick or Treat Party will be bigger, better than year one

Jim Harris

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the city of Clinton will host its second annual Trick or Treat celebration this Sunday, October 27th at the Clinton Community Center.

The event is bigger and better than last year’s inaugural celebration, and will include glow-in-the-dark bowling, laser tag, fun and games, arts & crafts, and movies inside the Community Center, and the gym will be lined by tables from businesses, churches, non-profit groups and other organizations handing out candy to all the trick-or-treaters.

Outside this year, the Little Ponderosa Zoo will have a Petting Zoo set up on the softball field and there will be food vendors located at the football stadium.

The event runs from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday at the Clinton Community Center, so dress up in your Halloween costume and grab that treat bucket for an afternoon of family-friendly fun in Clinton.

