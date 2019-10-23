Clinton man nabbed after alleged, day-long crime spree

A Clinton man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly going on a mini-crime spree in Briceville.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies were called to a home on Lower Briceville Road at around 7:30 am Tuesday on a report of a stolen GMC Sonoma. Deputies Tyler Culver and Tim Hardin took the report and, according to the ACSD, almost immediately began receiving tips. As the day progressed, the Sheriff’s Office says it began to receive numerous theft reports in the Briceville area, near where the vehicle had been stolen.

At some point later in the day, Culver and Hardin spoke with a woman who told them that earlier, she had stopped to assist a man who appeared to be having vehicle difficulties, saying that she had followed the man to the Walmart in Clinton to ensure he arrived safely. After hearing the description of the stolen vehicle from someone after the fact, she said she realized that it matched the one being driven by the man she had helped earlier, and notified the authorities.

The deputies went to the Walmart and reviewed security camera footage that showed the stolen vehicle and its lone occupant, identified as 27-year-old John Marshall Harmon.

The Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that shortly before 5:30 pm, one of the alleged theft victims spotted the Sonoma in Clinton and boxed the driver in at the intersection of North Main and Randolph Streets. The ACSD says that the first two officers on the scene, Clinton officers Christian Bailey and Seth Johnson, were soon joined by Deputies Hardin and Culver.

John Harmon was taken into custody, and a search of the Sonoma turned up several of the items reported stolen during the day, and Harmon was booked into the Anderson County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, criminal trespassing and criminal impersonation. As of Wednesday morning, he remained in custody without bond pending arraignment, and the Sheriff’s Department indicated that further charges are likely in this case.