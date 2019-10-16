Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton announces 2nd annual Indoor Trick or Treat Festival

Clinton announces 2nd annual Indoor Trick or Treat Festival

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 16 Views

The city of Clinton has announced its Second Annual Indoor Trick or Treat Festival will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 2 to 5 pm at the Clinton Community Center. Wear your costume and come out for an afternoon filled with games, music, food, bowling, bounce houses, and of course, candy.
Admission is free, so if you are looking for a fun, safe place to trick or treat, come on out Sunday, October 27th from 2 to 5 at the Clinton Community Center. For more information, call 865-457-0642.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

