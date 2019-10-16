Clinton announces 2nd annual Indoor Trick or Treat Festival

The city of Clinton has announced its Second Annual Indoor Trick or Treat Festival will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 2 to 5 pm at the Clinton Community Center. Wear your costume and come out for an afternoon filled with games, music, food, bowling, bounce houses, and of course, candy.

Admission is free, so if you are looking for a fun, safe place to trick or treat, come on out Sunday, October 27th from 2 to 5 at the Clinton Community Center. For more information, call 865-457-0642.

