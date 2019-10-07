Clinch River Fall Antiques Festival October 11 & 12

The 19th annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival returns to historic downtown Clinton this weekend.

The festival kicks off on Friday, October 11th, from 6 to 9 pm, with a variety of food vendors, extended hours for the antique and specialty shops downtown, live music and a beer garden for those with a valid ID.

On Saturday, October 12th, the streets of downtown Clinton will be lined from 9 am to 5 pm by over 90 antique dealers and artisans from around the region showing off their great selection of antiques and collectibles. Antique appraiser Joe Rosson will return to appraise your items for $5 per item, and there will be a stunning display for antique cars and trucks along Main Street. In addition, there will also be a wide selection of food vendors on site as well as live musical entertainment all day long.

Parking and admission are free on both Friday night and all day Saturday, and on Saturday, shuttles will be available at marked parking locations in town that will take you to and from the festival grounds, also free of charge.