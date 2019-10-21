Home / Obituaries / Christopher Steven King, age 60 of Clinton

Christopher Steven King, age 60 of Clinton

Christopher Steven King, age 60 of Clinton passed away at his residence on Thursday, October 17, 2019.  Christopher was born March 31, 1959 in Chicago, IL and was of the Catholic Faith.  He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and loving heart.  Chris loved gardening and was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan.  He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian King; brother, Howard King; infant brother, Gregory Thomas King.
He is survived by:
Father, Carl King; siblings, Nick King & wife Lena, Deborah Dietsch & husband Marty, Kathy Lee & husband Wayne, Carl Clifton King III, Paul King & wife Christine, Phillip King Sr. & wife Donna, Ruth Ann Burgess & husband Tom, & Patrick King & wife Holly; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends; special friend, Janet Hefner.
The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am, Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a mass to follow.  The address to the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 327 Vermont Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN  37830. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

