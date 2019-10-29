Christmas coming to Clinton

Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade, complete with bands, floats and many other entries, will be held at 6 pm on Saturday, December 7th.

This year’s theme is “A Small Town Christmas.” Businesses, churches, schools and other marching groups are all welcome, and encouraged, to register and participate. There is no entry fee for the parade, and the deadline to register will be Monday, December 2nd at 5 pm. There will be no late entries accepted.

Speaking of Christmas, the 2019 Christmas Open House in Historic Downtown Clinton returns this weekend to help kick off the holiday shopping season. The event will be held over the course of two days, Friday and Saturday, November 1st and 2nd, from 10 am to 5 pm each day and is held to highlight the amazing variety of shops and merchants downtown., as well as to give you early birds a head start on your holiday shopping. You are sure to find that unique gift for someone special on your Christmas list.

The 2019 Christmas Open House is sponsored by the Historic Downtown Clinton Merchants Association. For more information, visit www.historicclinton-tn.com.