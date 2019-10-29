Home / Community Bulletin Board / Christmas coming to Clinton

Christmas coming to Clinton

Jim Harris 15 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Clinton’s traditional Christmas Parade, complete with bands, floats and many other entries, will be held at 6 pm on Saturday, December 7th.

This year’s theme is “A Small Town Christmas.” Businesses, churches, schools and other marching groups are all welcome, and encouraged, to register and participate. There is no entry fee for the parade, and the deadline to register will be Monday, December 2nd at 5 pm. There will be no late entries accepted.

Speaking of Christmas, the 2019 Christmas Open House in Historic Downtown Clinton returns this weekend to help kick off the holiday shopping season. The event will be held over the course of two days, Friday and Saturday, November 1st and 2nd, from 10 am to 5 pm each day and is held to highlight the amazing variety of shops and merchants downtown., as well as to give you early birds a head start on your holiday shopping. You are sure to find that unique gift for someone special on your Christmas list.

The 2019 Christmas Open House is sponsored by the Historic Downtown Clinton Merchants Association. For more information, visit www.historicclinton-tn.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Reminder: Coal Miners Celebration Saturday

The Coal Creek Miners Museum will be hosting a Coal Miners Celebration on November 2nd, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.