Child Advocacy Center holding sporting clays fundraiser

Everyone is invited to take part in “Pulling for Kids,” the first sporting clays fundraiser benefiting the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

The inaugural event will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 8 am to 5 pm at the Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club at 7601 Old Railroad Bend Road.

It will be a 100-shot competition and the cost to enter a team of four is $125 per shooter. Included in the registration fee will be use of a golf cart, breakfast and lunch. Competitors will need to bring their own shotguns and at least 100 shells per shooter (7.5, 8, or 8.5-shot).

There will also be a silent auction and a live auction as well as live bluegrass music.

For more information, visit http://www.childadvocacycenter.net/events/pulling-for-kids-auction/