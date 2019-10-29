Home / Community Bulletin Board / Child Advocacy Center holding sporting clays fundraiser

Child Advocacy Center holding sporting clays fundraiser

Jim Harris 28 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

Everyone is invited to take part in “Pulling for Kids,” the first sporting clays fundraiser benefiting the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County.

The inaugural event will be held on Saturday, November 16th from 8 am to 5 pm at the Chilhowee Sportsman’s Club at 7601 Old Railroad Bend Road.

It will be a 100-shot competition and the cost to enter a team of four is $125 per shooter. Included in the registration fee will be use of a golf cart, breakfast and lunch. Competitors will need to bring their own shotguns and at least 100 shells per shooter (7.5, 8, or 8.5-shot).

There will also be a silent auction and a live auction as well as live bluegrass music.

For more information, visit http://www.childadvocacycenter.net/events/pulling-for-kids-auction/

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Two Trunk-or-Treats moved due to rain

With inclement weather in the form of rain expected in the area for Halloween this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.