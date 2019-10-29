Child, 9, accidentally shoots 4-year-old sibling

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident Sunday evening in Rocky Top in which a nine-year-old child accidentally shot their four-year-old sibling in the face.

The incident occurred on Offut Spur Road and the child was flown to UT Medical Center by LIFESTAR, which landed at Lake City Middle School. The Sheriff’s Department says that the child’s injuries are not life-threatening and that it does not appear as if they will require surgery.

Few details about the incident have been released, as the case remains under investigation, including what type of gun was involved, or how the child got a hold of it.

The Department of Children’s Services was also called to the scene. As of the time this report was filed, no charges had been filed in the case and no further information has been made available.