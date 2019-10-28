Charles “Matt” Davis, age 67 of Powell, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a self-employed carpenter and an avid fisherman, woodworker, and loved golf.

Preceded in death by his parents, Howard “Spike” and Iris “June” Davis; brother, Richard Keith Davis; and sister, Susan Darlene Brummett.

Matt is survived by his loving companion, Gail Mc Daniel; brothers, John and Phillip Davis; daughters, Heather and Jennifer Davis; Grandson, Jack Davis; two step-daughters, Kathy Adams and special friend, John Liptak and Sandy Adams; step-son, Michael Adams and wife, Tammy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2 Pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens with Craig Walton officiating. Music will be provided by Sue Walton.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton is honored to serve the family.

