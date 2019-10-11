Cellist to perform at OR Library

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a lunchtime concert with cellist Alicia Randisi-Hooker on October 16 from noon until 1 p.m. as part of the World Wise Wednesdays program.

An engaging speaker and performer, Alicia Randisi-Hooker is a well-known member of the Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra and the Trillium Piano Trio. She has performed extensively in a rich variety of settings, from the Knoxville Symphony to the Philly Pops orchestras, and in many chamber ensembles.

She studied in Germany with members of the renowned Alban Berg Quartet, and performed concerts in Italy, France, Germany, and across the United States. As a noted Suzuki cello teacher, her private cello students have won awards and scholarships both nationally and internationally.

The performance will be held in the library auditorium. No tickets are required, but library staff recommend arriving early to get a good seat. Attendees can bring a brown bag lunch. Drinks and dessert will be provided.

The lunchtime performance is presented in partnership with the Oak Ridge Civic Music Association (ORCMA) and the Oak Ridge Public Library. World Wise Wednesdays are supported by the Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library.

Questions can be directed to the library front desk by calling (865) 425-3455.