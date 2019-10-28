Home / Featured / CCSO serves drug warrant on Old Middlesboro Hwy.
Jim Harris

Friday morning, investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office served a narcotics search warrant at a building being used as a residence by a 25-year-old man on Old Middlesboro Highway.

According to a CCSO press release, investigators had made several purchases of narcotics from the building occupied by 25-year-old Trevor Alan White over the course of “the past few months.”

The Sheriff’s SWAT Team helped secure the residence as the warrant was served, and investigators say they recovered methamphetamine (a Schedule II narcotic), firearms, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as property believed to have been stolen. In addition, the release states that deputies also seized an undisclosed amount of cash and a vehicle.

White is facing three charges of possession of a Schedule II narcotic for sale or delivery and one count each of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

