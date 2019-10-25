Carol Keziah Smart, age 76 of Hamlet, North Carolina formerly of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Little Creek Sanitarium. Carol and her first husband, Randy Keziah were the founders and former owners of Oak Ridge Hardwoods. Carol was an avid golfer and played for many years in the Knox Area Women’s Golf League. In addition to playing golf Carol loved to read and was a member of the Entre Nous Book Club. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Randy Keziah; parents, George and Nell Weatherford; sister, Kathy Saunders.

She is survived by:

Husband, Thomas Smart; children, Chris Keziah & wife Carolyn, Mica Keziah Covington & husband Bob, Joy Smart, Jim Smart, Jeff Smart & wife Jami, Jenni Greene & husband Jeff; grandchildren, Lindsey Evans, Will Keziah, Ben Keziah, Eli Keziah, Megan Wallace, Will Starling, Corey Smart, Hunter Smart, Katie Smart, Erin Smart, Brooke Simmons, Jenna Greene, Jackson Greene, Thomas Greene, Ethan Greene, Connor Covington, & Will Covington; great granddaughter, Everly Evans.

The family will receive friends 10:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Hamlet, North Carolina. Her Celebration of Life service will immediately follow with Dr. Allison Farrah officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 906, Hamlet, NC 28345. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

