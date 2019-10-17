Home / Community Bulletin Board / Car seat checks offered in Oak Ridge

Car seat checks offered in Oak Ridge

Jim Harris

The Oak Ridge Police Department, in partnership with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, will conduct free drive-through car seat checks on Tuesday, October 22, and Wednesday, October 23, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. 

According to an announcement from the city, Oak Ridge police officers will be set up across the street from the Oak Ridge Preschool, located at 304 New York Avenue. Parents and caregivers are invited to stop by, and there is no need to pre-register. 

This safety checkpoint is an annual event for the Oak Ridge Police Department, according to the announcement.

Car seats will be checked for manufacturer recalls and examined for proper installation by certified technicians. Crews will also distribute educational material about car seats. 

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital advises anyone planning to attend a car seat inspection to bring their car seat instruction booklet and vehicle owner’s manual if possible. Also, to make the process more efficient, please install the child restraint seat to the best of your ability before attending the inspection. 

For more information, contact the Oak Ridge Police Department at (865) 425-3504.

