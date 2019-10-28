Car & Bike show to help battle diabetes

The Order of the Amaranth, a non-profit group devoted to finding a cure for diabetes, will hold a “Cruzin’ for a Cure’ Car & Bike Show on Saturday, November 9th at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge.

The entry fee for the show, which will run from 10 am to 2 pm, is just $10, and all proceeds will go to diabetes research. There will be awards, food trucks on-site, t-shirts, a 50/50 drawing and more.

You can save time by pre-registering for the event by going to www.eventbrite.com and searching for ‘cruzin for a cure.’ There, you can also order a t-shirt or simply make a donation.

Admission to the public to come out and look at the cars and motorcycles that will be assembled is absolutely free.

For more information, call Amy at 865-659-5004 or William at 865-603-3418.