Camper to speak to AC Democratic Women’s Club

(Submitted by Kay Brookshire) Rep. Karen D. Camper, the first African American leader of the Democratic Caucus in the Tennessee House of Representatives, will be the guest speaker at the Monday, Oct. 28, meeting of the Anderson County Democratic Women’s Club. The club will meet at 6 p.m. in the Club Room of the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks St., Clinton.

Rep. Camper, named leader of the House Democratic Caucus last year, represents District 87 in Memphis. She has served in the Tennessee House since she was first appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2008.

She began her service in the Tennessee House after 21 years with the Army, where she was an intelligence officer before retiring in 2000. She is a charter member of Women in Military Service for America, and she received several military commendation and achievement medals before her retirement.

Rep. Camper received a 2016 Elected Woman of Excellence Award from the National Foundation for Women Legislators and was named Legislator of the Year in 2014 by the Junior League.

No reservations are necessary for the meeting. Those attending are invited to bring a supper dish to share. Drinks and utensils will be provided, and guests are invited to contribute $5 per person. For more information, please email Ann Mostoller at amostoller@msw-law.com or call Mary Matheny at 483-8937.