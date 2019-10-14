Campbell raid turns up large amounts of meth

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a Friday morning raid turned up almost $40,000 worth of meth and netted three people numerous drug charges.

Friday morning at around 9:30, investigators with the CCSO’s Narcotics Unit raided a home on Poplar Avenue in Jellico, located near Jellico Elementary School, following a month-long investigation. Inside the home, officers reported finding three adults—identified as 39-year-old Dustin Louden, 35-year-old Sarah Sutton and 35-year-old Ashley Lay—as well as two children. Louden and lay were taken into custody on oustanding warrants, according to a CCSO press release.

Inside the home, investigators reported finding almost a half-kilogram of meth with an estimated street value of around $40,000, as well as a large amount of cash, several loaded firearms, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and suboxone.

The execution of the search warrant also led investigators to discover what they called a “larger conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine throughout Campbell County and Southeastern Kentucky.”

Investigators say they were on the scene processing evidence for over four hours, and found drugs and paraphernalia throughout the house, including in the children’s room. DCS was called to the scene.

In the release, the Sheriff’s Office says that the three adults will be facing charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, several counts of sale and delivery of methamphetamine in a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a schedule III substance for sale, and sale and possession of marijuana.

Sheriff Robbie Goins also thanked the Jellico Police Department and Chief Gary Perkins for their assistance with the execution of the search warrant.