Campbell man jailed after high, low-speed chase

A LaFollette man was arrested early Thursday morning in Knox County following an incident where he rammed a woman’s car and then fled from officers in both a high- and low-speed pursuit.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a woman called 911 and said that a man had pulled up next to her car in a parking lot on Rutledge Pike and had made her “feel uncomfortable,” so she tried to drive away. She told dispatchers that the man had followed her and rammed her car’s rear bumper several times before he turned around and headed in the opposite directionm, and she found another parking lot to pull into and make the call to 911. She told officers she did not know the man. She also complained of pain in her neck and shoulder and was taken to a Knoxvilel hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Deputies spotted the suspect vehicle on Rutledge Pike at around 7 am, where he was clocked doing 77 miles an hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. Deputies reported that the hood of the man’s Dodge covered his windshield and that he was driving erratically. He refused to pull over for the Knox County deputies, at time reaching speeds of 80 miles an hour and at others, slowing to 10 miles an hour.

He was finally apprehended after stopping for a Knox County cruiser that blocked his car on Roberts Road in the Corryton area. Deputies reported that 38-year-old James Kenneth Bale was slumped over the wheel and had to be hauled out of the car. They reported that he smelled “heavily” of alcohol and that an open bottle of whiskey was found in the vehicle, as well as a bag of unmarked pills in one of his pockets. Officers also said that he was drifting in and out of consciousness as they dealt with him.

Bale was taken to a hospital, but refused treatment, and then taken to the Knox County Jail.

He is facing charges including his fifth offense DUI, evading arrest, aggravated assault, misdemeanor assault and theft, as well as two counts of simple possession. The misdemeanor assault and theft charges stem form an incident that happened at a convenience store before the 911 call in which he is accused of stealing several items and shoving a store clerk when she tried to prevent him from leaving.

As of this morning, he remained in custody in the Knox County Jail on bonds totaling $25,750.