Burn ban lifted in Clinton

On Wednesday, Clinton Fire Chief Archie Brummitt announced that the city’s ban on open, outdoor burning had been lifted. The ban was put in place in late September because of unusually hot and dry weather across the state, but as of October 16th, open burns within the city limits are once again permissible, as long as you obtain a burn permit from the city.

To obtain a burn permit, call the Clinton Fire Department’s non-emergency line at 865-457-2131. The permits are issued on a daily basis, depending on weather and other factors. Outside the city limits, burn permits are issued by the State Division of Forestry and can be obtained by calling the office in your county.

Anderson (865) 494-9434

Campbell (423) 562-7838

Morgan (423) 346-6655

Roane (865) 354-1054

Union (865) 278-3348

For more information on keeping your property safe during fire season, visit www.burnsafetn.org.