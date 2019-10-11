Budget Committee opts to defer on proposal to purchase church building

Meeting Thursday, the Anderson County Budget Committee deferred action on the proposal to purchase the church building that was, until recently, the home of Faith Promise Church for use as a senior center. The church has moved to space at 1115 North Charles Seivers Boulevard, and recently offered to sell the building and property at the entrance to Mariner Point subdivision, valued at somewhere in the neighborhood of $1 million, to the county for $500,000.

The Budget Committee heard a proposal from Commissioner Robert McKamey to issue a 10-year capital outlay bond in the amount of $500,000 to purchase the building and its contents as well as the land.

Committee members indicated that before they make any decision, they want to hear more about the city of Clinton’s idea to allow the Office on Aging to use the Armory building on the Fairgrounds as a senior center, which is expected to be discussed Monday during the County Operations Committee meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse.