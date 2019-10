There will be a “spooky” Breastfeeding Support Group event at Jaycee Park in Clinton on Thursday, October 17th at 3 pm.

The event is being put on locally by the Anderson County Health Department and will include mother-to-mother support, breastfeeding discussions, light refreshments, door prizes, crafts and a costume contest.

The event is open to pregnant women and their spouses as well as children.

Please RSVP by October 15th by calling 865-227-7814.