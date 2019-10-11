ASAP to move into new digs

ASAP of Anderson is moving to a new office building after 10 years in the Robert Jolley Building on Main Street in Clinton.

ASAP will celebrate at a Building Dedication Ceremony on Thursday, October 24th at 9 am, at the renovated office at 131 S. Charles G Seivers Boulevard in Clinton.

The ceremony will include coffee and light snacks, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and open house for community members to explore the new space.

The building, generously provided by Anderson County Schools and the Board of Education, was previously used for Adult Education, which has now been relocated. With the help of volunteers and donors, the building has been revived into a brand-new space.

Founded in 2008, ASAP of Anderson’s mission is to prevent and reduce substance misuse in youth and adults in Anderson County. To partner with ASAP, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.