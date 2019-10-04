ASAP hosting Tobacco-Free Movie Night

(ASAP of Anderson press release) Tennessee is one of nearly two dozen U.S. states and territories not protected by comprehensive smoke-free laws, which means more than 42 percent of the total population is unprotected. ASAP of Anderson, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing substance misuse in Anderson County, has been diligently working to educate lawmakers, parents, and other community members across Anderson County about the importance of smoke-free environments. The ASAP Youth Ambassador’s Coalition (YAC) in particular has been focused on preventing initiation of nicotine use, including through electronic devices, such as vape pens or e-cigarettes, as well as keeping clean air spaces available to everyone in Anderson County.

In an effort to increase awareness on this important topic and provide a fun family-friendly event, ASAP of Anderson and the City of Oak Ridge Rec & Parks is hosting a Tobacco-Free Movie Night!

When: Friday, October 11, 2019

What: Walt Disney Pictures, The Haunted Mansion (begins at dark) Halloween trivia begins at 7:00PM Free Popcorn and Drinks (while supplies last)

Who: Everyone!

Where: Bissell Park in Oak Ridge, TN

Cost: FREE!

The Tobacco-Free Movie Night is one of many efforts the YAC is taking to increase awareness and educate, not only for their peers, but also adults in the community. In addition to the movie night event, YAC members, students from Anderson County High School, Clinton High School, and Oak Ridge High School, visit state legislators in Nashville, TN each year in February to advocate for substance misuse prevention. They have also given presentations to leadership faculty and shared information with their peers on the harmful effects of nicotine and chemical compounds in vaping products. It’s not just high school students who are actively taking part in prevention. As of Fall 2019, programs similar to the YAC were launched at middle schools throughout the county!

For more information about the Tobacco-Free Movie Night, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or email ASAPofAnderson@gmail.com. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to learn about other upcoming events.