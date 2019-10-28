ASAP celebrates new home

(ASAP press release) Last September, ASAP of Anderson, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing substance misuse in Anderson County, celebrated 10 years of prevention. Just over one year later on October 24th at 9:00AM, community members from across Anderson County joined ASAP to dedicate their brand-new office building with a ribbon cutting and open house.

Starting out first in a small space at the Child Advocacy Center of Anderson County (CACAC) in 2010, ASAP operations quickly grew. Occupying space next within District Attorney Dave Clark’s office, the ASAP staff eventually landed in 2011 on the 4th floor of the Robert Jolley Building on Main Street, provided by then Director of Schools, Larry Foster.

In August 2019, ASAP moved in to a building not far from their original offices. The big difference? A space all their own. A space where they can host their own coalition meetings, community trainings such as Responsible Alcohol Sales classes and Opioid Overdose trainings, and host meetings for other community agencies. At the building dedication, ASAP acknowledged a huge debt of gratitude for Dr. Tim Parrott, Director of Anderson County Schools, and the Anderson County Board of Education for providing this new space. They have granted ASAP an incredible opportunity to grow and serve the people of Anderson County.

“We are incredibly grateful to Anderson County Schools and the Board of Education for providing this space for us and for their dedication to substance use prevention among youth and adults in Anderson County. Over 460 volunteer hours were given to the building renovation, including numerous donations from local businesses, civic organizations, and community members.” said Executive Director, Stephanie Strutner. Over $12,600 in in-kind materials and resources were donated to enhance the space.

The volunteers who helped make this new office space a reality are too numerous to name but major contributors include Sheriff Russell Barker and Deputy Pete Sexton and team who allowed trustees to oversee the labor of laying new flooring and installing new doors; Clinton Lions Club who oversaw installation of new entrance steps and a handicap-accessible ramp; coalition volunteers who painted and cleaned the entire space; Home Depot of Oak Ridge, and students from the Jones Center for Leadership at the University of Tennessee and Seller’s Realty who donated their time to landscape and maintain the integrity of the exterior of the building.

In the years since ASAP first started, they have increased their annual operating budget by over 500%, increased staff by four full-time staff and collaborated with community partners to reduce youth substance use by 53.5%, as measured by past 30-day use of alcohol, tobacco, marijuana, and prescription drugs (PRIDE Surveys 2012-2018).

Visit ASAP of Anderson at their new office space on 131 S. Charles G. Seivers Blvd., Clinton TN 37716. To partner with ASAP, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.