ASAP announces Drug Take Back Day activities

Anderson County, TN, October 2019 – Anderson County is participating in the 16th Annual DEA Rx Drug Take Back Day on October 26, 2019. Community members can bring their expired or unused medicines to one of the Anderson County Take Back locations anytime between 10:00AM and 2:00PM next Saturday. Collection sites will be located at the police departments listed below. Each department will be set up outside in their respective parking lots to receive the expired or unused medicines.

Clinton Police Department, 125 W Broad St, Clinton, TN 3716

Norris Police Department, 9 W Circle Rd, Norris, TN 37828 *will begin at 8:00am

Oak Ridge Police Department, 200 S Tulane Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Rocky Top Police Department, 104 Lawson St, Rocky Top, TN 37769

The National Rx Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and that number has continued to climb in recent years. Studies show many of the misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in our community and communities across the U.S. Items that are accepted for disposal include prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused), antibiotics/steroids, cold and flu medications, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, medication samples, and medication ointments/lotions.

Anderson County also has six permanent disposal bins located throughout the county – one in each Police Department in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, as well as at Walgreens Oak Ridge next to the pharmacy counter. These bins are available to community members anytime to dispose of unused or expired medications.

ASAP of Anderson participates in the Count It! Lock It! Drop It! campaign, a comprehensive community initiative to prevent prescription drug misuse. In addition to disposal bins at each police department, ASAP of Anderson also offers free medication lock boxes to community members in Anderson County. Visit https://www.asapofanderson.org/quick-links/medication-lock-boxes/ to request a free lock boxes for yourself or a family member. Organizations can also request lock boxes to distribute out into the community.

To partner with ASAP of Anderson, learn more about their mission, or make a donation, go to www.ASAPofAnderson.org or call 865-457-3007. Follow ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more information about Count It! Lock It! Drop It!, visit www.countitlockitdropit.org.