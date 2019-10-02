Andersonville man resists arrest, fails

A 37-year-old Andersonville man was arrested Friday night in Clinton after he allegedly resisted arrest by a Clinton police officer.

According to a report made available this week, Corporal Matt Howell was sent to the McDonald’s on North Seivers Boulevard shortly before 11:30 pm Friday on a report that a wanted individual was there in the parking lot with a disabled motorcycle. As Howell pulled into the parking lot, he reported seeing Mark Eugene Harold near a motorcycle before disappearing in front of a vehicle that had its hood up.

Howell attempted to make contact with the man, who initially said his name was “James.” When Howell informed him that “James was, in fact, not his name, Harold attempted to flee on foot. Howell said he grabbed the man as he tried to run past and that Harold had grabbed his uniform top and tried to push him away. At that point, Howell reported that a woman standing nearby yelled, “Mark, it’s over. Just stop.”

The report indicates that Harold did not stop, even after Howell punched him in the face and tried to take him down with a leg sweep. At one point during the struggle, Howell pushed Harold, causing him to fall over a curb on to his knees. As Howell worked to get control of the situation, he put Harold into a hold, but the man placed his hand on the officer’s weapon. Harold said, “Man, I’m not trying to get your gun,” as the pair got to their feet. Howell deployed his taser from a short distance away, but it did not subdue the other man, who grabbed the taser and tried to wrestle it away from Howell, whose finger was bent backwards in the struggle.

After dropping the taser, Howell reported that he brought Harold to his knees and delivered “several knee strikes to his abdominal area,” which finally allowed Howell and other officers to get handcuffs on him and take him into custody.

Harold was treated at the scene for wounds caused by the taser barbs, and for lacerations sustained in the struggle with Corporal Howell, and then taken to the Anderson County Jail, where he was charged with assault, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest as well as with the outstanding warrants. As of this morning (10/2), he remained in custody.