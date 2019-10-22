Anderson Commission OKs $1.9M in capital outlay spending

Meeting in regular session on Monday, the Anderson County Commission allocated some $1.9 million from the unassigned fund balance (aka the general fund, undesignated fund balance) to address capital needs that were identified during the recently-completed budget process.

County Commissioner and Vice Chair Josh Anderson posted some information about the spending on Facebook following the lengthy meeting, which lays out how the Commission spent the $1,922,770. According to Anderson, all of the projects were “deemed imperative” during the budget process and the spending broke down as follows.

The Commission approved $450,000 to pay for new Sheriff’s Department patrol cars and equipment, as well as $515,000 for new ambulances for the EMS. The Commission also approved spending $500,000 for three new dump trucks for the County Highway Department, and $120,000 was allocated for a new truck and a new SUV for the county’s all-volunteer Rescue Squad.

The Commission also approved $65,000 to upgrade the Jail’s records management system to enable it to communicate with the county’s 911 system, and $40,170 for a new vehicle for Animal Control. Fleet Services will get a new heavy duty scan tool for $9000, and the EMS requests for eight stretchers valued at a total of $164,800, $36,800 in up-to-date radio equipment, and $22,000 for needed bariatric equipment, were also approved.

Anderson stated in his post, and in a conversation this morning with WYSH, that Monday night’s spending drew down the so-called rainy-day fund to around $4.7 million.

A request from the Election Commission for $350,000 to help pay for the state-mandated replacement of voting machines was deferred for further discussion, as the allocation has not been approved by the Budget Committee. Officials want to see if there are any other available funding avenues such as grants for the replacement of the machines, but at some point between now and the next election, they will have to be replaced. The long-discussed question of whether to replace the roof at the Daniel Arthur Center in Oak Ridge, the home of the Oak Ridge General Sessions Courtroom and other county offices, needs to be replaced at a cost of $450,000 or simply patched was also deferred for even more conversation.