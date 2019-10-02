AMSE receives international award

Now in their 15th year, the Roy L. Shafer Leading Edge Awards are presented annually by The Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC) to recognize extraordinary accomplishments in business practice, visitor experience, and leadership in science centers and museums around the globe. A 14-member jury of science center and museum professionals reviewed and selected the award recipients.

According to a joint release from Adventure Anderson and Explore Oak Ridge, the ASTC recently recognized the American Museum of Science and Energy (AMSE) for successfully surmounting a significant and specific challenge and awarded them the first-ever 2019 Overcomer Award!

(More from the ATSC announcement of the award) A new award category for 2019, the Overcomer, celebrates an ASTC-member science center or museum that has successfully surmounted a significant and specific challenge. The first Leading Edge Overcomer Award goes to the American Museum of Science & Energy in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which needed to move from its beloved but aging, 54,000-square-foot facility into a new, 18,000-square-foot space, with state-of-the-art new exhibits. To engage its community in the move, the museum developed extensive new collaborations and partnerships that melded a science-rich local history, civic pride, culture, and enthusiasm for STEM engagement into something uniquely Oak Ridge. Scientists from Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management, the Y-12 National Security Complex, community leaders, museum professionals, and volunteers were enlisted to help design the new, smaller space.

Together, the community created five new, locally flavored science exhibitions with global significance—and a home for the most popular and engaging interactive stations from the old building. Working with the local scientific, historical, cultural, tourism, and community organizations, the museum co-created new festivals, spaces for community groups to exhibit their works every three months, and events featuring scientists with connections to the community.

