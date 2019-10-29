Albert William Perez, age 69, of Kingston passed on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 13, 1950 in Pittsburg, PA to the late Robert and Ruth Kerr Perez. Al served his country proudly in the US Navy during the Vietnam Era aboard the USS Sailfish Boat SS572. In 2002 he moved to Roane County from Stockholm, NJ and met his loving wife, Rebecca Green Perez. In 2004 he started Roane Agricultural Services and did various services from bush-hogging, tilling and landscaping for people all over Roane County. Al loved their eight dogs; Buck, Ripley, Khan, Charlie, Molly, Bruiser, Happy and Gracie. He took great pleasure in being outside, walking around in the woods and just enjoying his little slice of Heaven on Earth. One of his other favorite pass times was working in his garage. While working in the garage, Al would be listening to his favorite jazz music. Al was a kind, loyal and compassionate man and could always be found helping a friend. He was witty and had a very dry sense of humor. Often when out in public little children would mistaken him for Santa Claus and he loved that. Al loved being around people and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Perez.

He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Rebecca Green Perez of Kingston; Mother, Ruth Perez of Whiting, NJ; Children, Bethany Offshack & partner, Aaron Campbell of Knoxville, Jeffrey Offshack & wife, Anna of Knoxville; Sisters, Eileen Bennett & Charlie of Joelton, TN, Diane Perez of Whiting, NJ; Grandchildren, Joshua and Caleb Offshack of Knoxville; Brother-in-law, Jeffrey Green & wife, Sarah of Apex, NC and Bruce Montgomery of Thornton, CO. Special friends; Shay & Donna Ott, Dale Barnard, Jay Harr, Gary Cooper and many others special friends and extended family members.

Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 6:00 – 7:00 pm, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Planned Pet-Hood, 3699 Harriman Hwy, Harriman, TN 37763. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.