ACSD receives federal grant for bulletproof vests

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker has announced that the department was recently awarded a federal grant for bulletproof vests. The grant is part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice and local agencies across America.
The Sheriff’s Office received the second-highest award out of 110 agencies in Tennessee., according to a press release. The grant program will reimburse the county 50% of all costs associated with approved vests. 

“We buy vests for our men and women annually. Being reimbursed half our costs helps tremendously. This allows us to purchase the necessary equipment for our team” Barker stated.
The Sheriff’s Office continues to work on different grant funding sources that will enhance the overall operations of the office.

Sheriff Barker says Director of Administrative Services, Tyler Mayes, is working on a few funding opportunities that will make a big difference for the deputies.

“We hope to have more announcements like this coming soon” Barker concluded.

