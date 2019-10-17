ACSD arrests two after traffic stop

Two Morgan County men were arrested following a routine traffic stop in Oak Ridge on Wednesday night.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Warren reported that he had been on patrol and was traveling along the Turnpike in Oak Ridge when he was passed by a vehicle that had failed to dim its high beams. Warren pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, 31-year-old James Larue of Wartburg, and two passengers. The woman in the front seat said she had no ID, but identified herself to Deputy Warren, however, according to his report, the male passenger in the back seat did not reply. Instead, Warren reported that Larue would answer for his passenger, at one point giving him a name that could not be located in any records. At one point, Warren ordered the back window rolled down and addressed the man in the backseat directly, admonishing Larue when he again tried to answer on the man’s behalf. When the passenger did speak for himself, he again provided the name that Warren had already determined was false.

Warren ordered the passenger out of the back seat and patted him down for weapons or contraband as he continued to refuse to identify himself. The deputy reported finding a syringe in his front left pants pocket, and placed the man in custody on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. After informing the man that he would be booked into the jail as a “John Doe” if he did not give him his real name, Warren reported that he finally identified himself as 36-year-old Jeremiah Norman of Petros, and admitted that there were warrants for his arrest from both Morgan and Roane counties. Deputy Warren reported that, where Norman had been sitting, he found a bag containing more syringes and a suboxone pill that the deputy noted had “melted into a bottle cap.”

Norman was arrested on charges of filing a false report for refusing to identify himself, as well as on charges of simple possessionm possession fo drug paraphernalia, and the outstanding warrants.

The driver, Larue, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a metal marijuana pipe was found in the center console, filing a false report for misidentifying his passenger, and with the original violation of failing to dim his headlights.

The female passenger was released with no charges, and, as of Thursday morning, both of the men remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.