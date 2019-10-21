ACHS volleyball heads to State; AC, OR soccer gun for Region semi wins

Tuesday is a big day for several area high school athletic teams, as the Anderson County Lady Mavs get set to tip off the State AA volleyball tournament at MTSU on Tuesday, and several girls’ soccer teams will play their Region semifinals.

The Anderson County Lady Mav volleyball team will open play in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning, taking on East Hamilton in the quarterfinal round of the double-elimination tournament.

Back at home, the Lady Mav soccer team, the District 5AA champions, will host the Livingston Academy in one Region 3AA semifinal, with the winner to face either Scott or Cumberland County for the Region crown. District 3AAA champs Oak Ridge will host Maryville Tuesday in one Region 2AAA semifinal, with the winner to tangle with either Powell or Hardin Valley later in the week.