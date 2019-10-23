Home / Local Sports / AC volleyball survives day one; two area soccer teams eliminated from postseason

AC volleyball survives day one; two area soccer teams eliminated from postseason

Tuesday at the state AA volleyball tournament in Murfreesboro, the Anderson County Lady Mavs opened up play in search of their first state title since 1999.

In their first match of the day, AC fell to East Hamilton in a five-set thriller, but took full advantage of their next opportunity in the double-elimination tournament by eliminating Lexington in three sets. AC plays Sullivan South at 11 am EDT Wednesday at Blackman High School in an elimination match.

For live results and up-to-the-minute scoring, visit www.tssaasports.com.

On the soccer pitch Tuesday night, seasons ended for two area teams. In a Region 3AA semifinal, visiting Livingston Academy knocked Anderson County from the postseason with a 1-0 victory, earning them a shot at Cumberland County for the Region title Thursday. AC’s season ended with a record of 10-7-1.

In the Region 2AAA semifinals, Maryville came in to Oak Ridge and eliminated the Lady Wildcats, 3-0. Oak Ridge’s season ends with a record of 15-5, while Maryville will battle Powell for the Region crown on Thursday after the Lady Panthers won at Hardin Valley, 2-1.

