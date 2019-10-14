AC Library Board meets Thursday

The regular monthly meeting of the Anderson County Public Library Board will be held at 4:00 pm, on Thursday, 17 October 2019, at the Clinch River Regional Library, 130 N. Main St., in Clinton.
All library board meetings are open to the public.
The regular monthly meeting of the Anderson County Public Library Board will be held at 4:00 pm, on Thursday, 17 October 2019, at the Clinch River Regional Library, 130 N. Main St., in Clinton.
All library board meetings are open to the public.
You can enjoy great food and support an important organization on Monday, October 14. That’s …