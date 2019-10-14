Home / Community Bulletin Board / AC Library Board meets Thursday

AC Library Board meets Thursday

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 3 Views

The regular monthly meeting of the Anderson County Public Library Board will be held at 4:00 pm, on Thursday, 17 October 2019, at the Clinch River Regional Library, 130 N. Main St., in Clinton.

All library board meetings are open to the public.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dine & Donate this Monday

You can enjoy great food and support an important organization on Monday, October 14. That’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.