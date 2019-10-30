Home / Community Bulletin Board / 83rd Harvest Bazaar in Norris November 9th

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 65 Views

The Norris Religious Fellowship Church is gearing up for its 83rd Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, November 9th, from 9 am to 3 pm.

This event is the longest running bazaar of its kind in East Tennessee, and as always, will feature many white elephants at very reasonable prices. Some of the things you may be able to find include furniture, housewares, linens, books, and jewelry. There will also be a silent auction, a bake sale, all kinds of handcrafted gifts, and a spot to have lunch with friends.

Unlike past years, the 2019 Harvest Bazaar will be a one-day event only, so make plans to attend Saturday November 9th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Norris Religious Fellowship.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

