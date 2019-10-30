83rd Harvest Bazaar in Norris November 9th

The Norris Religious Fellowship Church is gearing up for its 83rd Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, November 9th, from 9 am to 3 pm.

This event is the longest running bazaar of its kind in East Tennessee, and as always, will feature many white elephants at very reasonable prices. Some of the things you may be able to find include furniture, housewares, linens, books, and jewelry. There will also be a silent auction, a bake sale, all kinds of handcrafted gifts, and a spot to have lunch with friends.

Unlike past years, the 2019 Harvest Bazaar will be a one-day event only, so make plans to attend Saturday November 9th, from 9 am to 3 pm at the Norris Religious Fellowship.