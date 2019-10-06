Home / Featured / 6 charged with stealing donated clothes from a church

6 charged with stealing donated clothes from a church

Jim Harris

Earlier this week, six people were arrested by Kingston Police after allegedly stealing donated clothes from a church donation center.

Authorities say the thefts occurred at the Kingston United Methodist Church’s Clothes Closet, which accepts donated clothing and then sells them at a low cost or gives them to families in need, with any money set aside for the church’s dozens of mission projects around the world.

Surveillance camera footage shows a van pulling up several times over the course of a couple of weeks, either late at night or early in the morning, and its occupants stuffing clothing items into their vehicle.

The camera footage helped to identifiy the suspects, but investigators also got some help from one of the suspect’s themselves, as some of the stolen items were advertised online as part of a yard sale.

David Abbott, Leslie Baker, Terri Golden, Regina Headrick, Paula Stinnett and Tommie Woodby each face a charge of theft under $500, and are scheduled to start appearing in court next month..

