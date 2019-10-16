LaFollette ‘Trunk or Treat’ plans announced

The City of LaFollette will hold a community Trunk or Treat on Halloween night, Thursday, October 31st, from 6 to 9 pm in the downtown parking lot behind the police station.

Businesses and churches are encouraged to participate in this year’s Trunk or Treat. Visit www.lafollettetn.net to find more information and a complete list of the guidelines to participate. We have also posted that list on our website at www.wyshradio.com.

Guidelines have been set for Trunk or Treat because this as an alternative to Trick or Treating. This event is meant to offer a positive and uplifting choice for parents and children to participate in. Therefore, the following are our guidelines. We ask for your full cooperation in this.

Must register your business/or church trunk and theme by deadline. Be sure to check if you will need electric or not. If your trunk needs electricity, participants will be responsible for supplying their own extension cords. Must be at Trunk or Treat location by designated time and have trunk decorated ½ – 1 hour before function begins. Themes of trunks should portray good and not evil. No evil themes will be permitted, such as witches, blood, Dracula, mummies, devils, ghosts or anything falling under an evil subject or frightening matter. Each entrant should have at least $150 worth of candy to be able to hand out to 7,000 kids. (Don’t worry, the city will help with extra candy.) Trunks should be colorful, creative, fun, and exciting with entire trunk decorated. Once the cars are parked, no one is allowed to leave until the event is complete. (this will be signaled by an announcement over the megaphone) Everyone is encouraged to dress up according to their trunk theme.

For more information, please contact Mandi at mrodriguez@lafollettetn.net or by telephone at 423-563-0690.

Registration can be returned by email or mail to:

City of LaFollette

Attn: Mandi Rodriguez

207 S Tennessee Ave

LaFollette, TN 37766