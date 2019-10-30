30th annual Tennessee Valley Mustang Club’s Mustang & All Fords Show at Ray Varner Ford

The 30th annual Tennessee Valley Mustang Club’s Mustang & All Fords Show is coming to Ray Varner Ford at 2026 North Charles Seivers Boulevard in Clinton this Saturday, October 19th, from 9 am to 3 pm.

All Fords are welcome to register to be part of the show, with on-site registration running from 9 am to 12 noon, and judging of the entries from noon to 2 pm.

Registration is $30 and MCA abbreviated judging will be available for the first 10 Mustangs that choose it, and vendor spots can also be had for $30. You can also register online by following this link.

Vendors will be on-site and there will be burgers and snacks for sale. The club’s team of judges will review each entry against simple standards, but there will be 10 spots available to be judged under the Mustang Club of America’s (MCA) Abbreviated standards. Awards will be handed out at at 3 pm.