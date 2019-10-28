2019 Anderson County ‘Homeless-a-Thon’ November 15th

TORCH—Trinity Outreach Center of Hope—will hold the 2019 Anderson County ‘Homeless-a-Thon’ the night of Friday, November 15th.

A homeless-a-thon is described by TORCH as an event where participants get sponsorships, usually hourly, to sleep outside in makeshift shelters in order to raise awareness of homelessness in our community, and to encourage empathy and compassion for the homeless in our area.

The Homeless-a-thon will be held in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Clinton beginning at 10 pm on Friday, November 15th, and continuing through 7 am the following morning. Organizers say the event is open to all, including church youth groups, sports teams, clubs or other civic organizations, as well as non-profit agencies.

While many people believe that homelessness is not a problem in Anderson County, TORCH says that on any given night in 2018, there were between 25 and 65 households affected by homelesseness. Last year, the organization says it identified a total of 260 homeless households, made up of 343 adults, 183 children and 19 military veterans. Homelessness does not discriminate either, as it affects children, the elderly, disabled individuals, single and sometimes pregnant women, single men, entire families and even people who are working full-time jobs.

TORCH says that homelessness in our area is caused by a lack of resources and a lack of a support system, writing in a brochure announcing the event that “Many people live paycheck to paycheck with inadequate safety nets and get behind on bills when they (or someone in the family) experiences job loss, medical bills, a lack of transportation, a residential fire, a death in the family, or injury, illness or disability…that makes them unable to work for a period of time.”

All the money that is raised during the event will go to TORCH, which is Anderson County;s homeless services provider.

Volunteers are also needed to work the event in either full-night or half-night shifts in the areas of security, hot chocolate serving, or general support.

To register a team to sleep in the elements, contact First Baptist Church by telephone at 865-457-9353, or email Missions Director Amanda Taylor at amanda@fbclinton.org, or Youth Minister Jason Taylor at jason@fbclinton.org.

For more information about TORCH and its mission, visit www.oakridgetorch.org, or call 865-318-4788.